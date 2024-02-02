Cyclist on journey to bike from Argentina to Alaska makes a stop in Bellingham

A cyclist from France made a stop in Bellingham as he continues his long journey: to bike from Argentina to Alaska.

Edouard Klein began his journey in October 2022. He told FOX 13 that he had just graduated from business school but didn't have a job lined up. He really enjoys the outdoors, which prompted him to go on this adventure.

FOX 13 caught up with him on Thursday before he left for Vancouver on Friday.

He says it's been quite an experience, and it's made him stronger.

You can follow his journey on Instagram here.