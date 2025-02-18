Deadly wrong-way crash blocks lanes on SR-167 in Renton, WA

The Brief Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that shut down northbound lanes on SR-167 in Renton, Washington, Tuesday morning. A wrong-way driver died after crashing into a semi-truck; the semi driver was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Northbound traffic was backed up about seven miles, but lanes reopened just after 8 a.m.



Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that shut down lanes on SR-167 in Renton, Washington, Tuesday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) sent out the initial alert on social media around 2:30 a.m., saying all northbound lanes of SR-167 were blocked just south of I-405 due to a collision.

What they're saying:

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed that a wrong-way driver died after crashing into a semi-truck. The driver of the semi was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Is SR-167 in Renton, WA back open?

Timeline:

At around 6:30 a.m., traffic was backed up about seven miles up to SR-516 in Kent. At 8:09 a.m., WSDOT announced that the scene was cleared and all lanes had reopened.

Why is traffic backed up on I-5 in WA?

While SR-167 experienced a seven-mile backup due to a deadly crash in Renton, drivers used I-5 as an alternate route. Traffic officials predicted the added congestion would delay the morning commute by 25–30 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this article came from the Washington State Department of Transportation, the Washington State Patrol and FOX 13 Reporter Shawn Chitnis.

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: Lawmakers propose pay-by-mile charge for WA drivers

Food: Starbucks phasing out plastic cups for cold drinks in WA, other states

Local: IRS tax refund schedule 2025: What you need to know

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.