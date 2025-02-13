A tangled web of drugs, medical issues and alleged murder in Renton

The Brief 62-year-old Leda Files was found dead in her home in January, and her 34-year-old son, Sean Lowe, is accused of murdering her. FOX 13 Seattle spoke with Lowe's sister Jessica, who revealed a history of drug use, medical issues and stints in jail. Investigators have not found a clear motive for Files' murder.



For the first time, FOX 13 Seattle is hearing from a family member impacted by last month’s murder of 62-year-old Leda Files. As we’ve reported, her 34-year-old son, Sean Lowe, was arrested and stands accused of intentionally killing his mother.

Right now, there’s no clear motive for the killing. Family member Jessica Foxwell spoke with FOX 13 Seattle from her home in Virginia.

"Both my mom and my brother are the victim[s] here," Foxwell said.

She didn’t make excuses for her brother’s alleged actions. Instead, she explained his sordid past, which his mother was attempting to help him through.

"There are issues that go way beyond, ‘Oh, I got mad and I killed my mother,’" said Foxwell, referring to what people may think about her brother.

"Our mother, she was such a kind soul," Foxwell said, "She loved us so much."

She said growing up, both she and Sean were not deprived of love from their mother. That love didn’t stop when they were adults.

"We had our differences," Foxwell said. "Every family does. There would be falling out, but my mother always wanted us to be together."

Foxwell said her and Sean’s relationship started to slip when he would fall back on illegal habits.

Her mother, however, wanted to keep their bond strong.

"That’s why she had him move in with her," she said. "She didn’t want him to feel judged. She didn’t want him to feel as if he had to hide anything from her. She just wanted him to know that she loved him."

Leda Files died Jan. 21. Her son, Sean Lowe, is now accused of murdering her.

"My heart is broken. This is hard to process," said Foxwell. "It’s such a sudden and unexpected tragedy to go through."

It’s still unknown why Lowe allegedly murdered his mother. His sister said he had a complicated past and their mother was aware of it. Struggles included drug use, being in and out of jail, medical issues and changes in behavior.

Foxwell told FOX 13 Seattle she and her mother discussed Sean’s behavior.

"She said she was scared of him," said Foxwell, "I know she became different when he was around and sort of kept to herself and wasn’t as talkative to her neighbors, things like that. She withdrew, and I think it was fear-based, but she wanted to help him so bad that I don’t think she thought twice about it. She just thought, ‘We’ll get through it.’"

On Jan. 21, Sean Lowe was arrested after calling 911 to report his mother's death.

Court documents reveal an extreme change in his behavior from cool and calm while talking to dispatch, to rambling about having a seizure when police arrived, to kicking and screaming while being put in handcuffs.

Foxwell told FOX 13 Seattle she, too, witnessed Sean's behavior change. It was during a doctor’s visit one month before her mother’s death.

"He kept alluding to killing people in the hospital," said Foxwell. "As his sister, I said, ‘Sean, you can’t say that. That’s horrible. Don’t say that.’ The end result was him coming after me, saying he was going to kill me. He did not get to me because someone grabbed him. It was like seeing evil, and it was just horrible."

Since that incident and now her mother’s death, Foxwell said it’s clear her brother was struggling.

"Unfortunately, this is the result of untreated medical history, mental history and no help for substance abuse," she said.

Court documents state he later admitted to killing his mother. Other evidence against him includes a 15-minute video discovered by police. It shows Lowe and his mother sitting on her bed with Lowe talking to her.

Lowe can be heard talking to her. In the video, Files repeatedly tells Lowe to leave her alone, and Lowe tells Files that he knows when she’s going to die, stating her death is "imminent." He also calls himself "God," says she is going to hell, and that there are demons around.

At one point in the video, Files says, "I am being held hostage in my own home."

According to the court documents, officers also found a glass pipe and other drug paraphernalia at the scene.

He remains in jail, bail set at $5 million.

Friends of Jessica Foxwell have launched an online fundraiser to help with family affairs.

Funds will help with her travels back and forth from her home in Virginia to the Seattle area, cleaning out her mother’s home, and dealing with unexpected end-of-life arrangements.

Donations will also help with easy meals, travel arrangements, and working to keep her boys' lives "normal" during this time.

