Detectives seek leads in 1992 missing toddler cold case in Grant County, WA

The Brief Grant County Sheriff's detectives are seeking public help to solve a cold case involving the remains of a 12- to 24-month-old boy discovered in a shallow grave near Mattawa, Washington, in 1992. The child was found wearing white tube socks with red and blue stripes, blue pants, and a polar bear pattern sweater, wrapped in a curtain-like cloth. Investigators are utilizing modern genetic genealogy, DNA testing, and a facial reconstruction to identify the toddler and urge anyone with information to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office.



Grant County Sheriff's detectives have renewed calls to help solve a cold case involving the remains of a toddler found near Mattawa, Washington in 1992.

According to Major Crimes detectives, the child's remains were found in an arid, uncultivated area between SR 243 and the Columbia River near Mattawa, buried in a shallow grave for at least three months.

Details on a Grant County cold case from 1992.

Forensic analysis identifies the remains as that of a male between 12–24 months old, wrapped in a curtain-like cloth and wearing white tube socks with red and blue stripes, blue pants and a sweater with a polar bear pattern.

Experts have also made a facial reconstruction depicting what the child may have looked like.

Investigators are hoping that modern genetic genealogy and DNA testing can help solve this crime. Anyone with information on the identity of the child, or might recognize the clothes in the release, is urged to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at (509) 762-1160.

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