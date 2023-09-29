Expand / Collapse search

Detectives investigate deadly Central District shooting, suspect at-large

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Central District Thursday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded near the corner of E Union St. and 25th Ave. after someone called 911 saying someone had been shot. 

Seattle Police Department

When police arrived, they found a 45-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and Seattle Fire crews tried saving his life, but he was declared dead at the scene. 

The suspect is still at-large, authorities say.

SPD Homicide detectives are still working on finding out what led up to the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Related

Shelton Police seek public’s help finding suspects linked to deadly shooting
article

Shelton Police seek public’s help finding suspects linked to deadly shooting

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects who are wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Shelton early Thursday morning.

This is a developing story.