Detectives investigate deadly Central District shooting, suspect at-large

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Central District Thursday night.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded near the corner of E Union St. and 25th Ave. after someone called 911 saying someone had been shot.

When police arrived, they found a 45-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers and Seattle Fire crews tried saving his life, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect is still at-large, authorities say.

SPD Homicide detectives are still working on finding out what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.