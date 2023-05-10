Docs: Woman who was with man accused in Kent road rage shooting held on $9.6M bail in California

Court documents say 20-year-old Aimee Navarro-Martinez was with Francisco Castro-Guzman when he allegedly shot a longshoreman in the face on I-5 during a road rage incident in Kent last March.

Now, she is being held in California on $9,600,000 bail on multiple drug trafficking charges. That is the correct bail amount.

Navarro-Martinez, who is from Federal Way, was arrested in Merced County, California just after 1:00 a.m. on April 26.

She was allegedly transporting a large amount of fentanyl pills and other drugs when she was caught during a traffic stop. Troopers say three other suspects were arrested with her.

Aimee Navarro-Martinez (Merced Police Department)

Francisco Castro-Guzman is accused of seriously injuring a man March 15 in the northbound lanes of I-5 near State Route 516.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver of a white vehicle, believed to be an Audi, was driving erratically and cutting in front of other drivers. A driver in a black vehicle pulled up alongside the white one.

Troopers said the driver of the black vehicle was shot in the face. As a result, they crashed into a barrier on the right shoulder and continued before coming to a stop in a northbound right lane.

The victim was taken with very serious injuries to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

On April 20, King County sheriff's detectives notified the Washington State Patrol that they were investigating a shooting in which the victim was in the hospital and uncooperative. They say the victim in that shooting, Francisco Castro-Guzman, was also wanted in connection with the Kent drive-by shooting. Troopers responded to the hospital and took Castro-Guzman into custody when the hospital released him.

Francisco Castro-Guzman (WSP / WSDOT)

Castro-Guzman is in the King County jail on $500,000 bail charged with first-degree assault. Troopers say he was identified as the suspect from Crime Stoppers tips.