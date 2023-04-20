Troopers arrest suspect accused of shooting driver in face on I-5

Troopers arrested a suspect after a shooting on Interstate 5 in Kent seriously injured a man last month. WSP says the suspect was arrested after he was released from being treated in the hospital following another shooting incident.

The shooting happened on March 5 in the northbound lanes of I-5 near State Route 516.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver of a white vehicle, believed to be an Audi, was driving erratically and cutting in front of other drivers. A driver in a black vehicle pulled up alongside the white one.

Troopers said the driver of the black vehicle was shot in the face. As a result, they crashed into a barrier on the right shoulder and continued before coming to a stop in a northbound right lane.

The victim was taken with very serious injuries to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Francisco Castro-Guzman (WSP / WSDOT)

On April 20, King County sheriff's detectives notified the Washington State Patrol that they were investigating a shooting in which the victim was in the hospital and uncooperative. They say the victim in that shooting, Francisco Castro-Guzman, was also wanted in connection with the Kent drive-by shooting. Troopers responded to the hospital and took Castro-Guzman into custody when the hospital released him.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault.