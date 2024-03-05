Dog shot in the face, 8 newborn abandoned puppies brought into HSTPC

article

In the span of two days, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County (HSTPC) received 10 dogs in various states of crisis in desperate need of urgent care.

Here's what happened:

Saturday, March 2

A 4-month-old lab puppy was brought in with a deep laceration on his neck and a wound on his eye that had an infected abscess. It's believed the laceration was caused by an extremely tight collar.

Sunday, March 3

A 3-year-old English bulldog came into the shelter was shot in the face and shoulder. Doctors said the dog had been shot three times, and one bullet was still lodged in her shoulder. The gunshot wounds caused her immense pain and gave her broken teeth and a fractured jaw. A potentially complicated surgery is needed to remove the remaining bullet.

Monday, March 4

HSTPC received eight two-day old puppies that were found left in a box at a park in Bonney Lake. The days-old pups are receiving around-the-clock feedings and warmth from an incubator.

Donations are urgently needed for care of these 10 dogs and the countless others that come into the shelter each year.