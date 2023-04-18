DOJ: Man transporting drugs inside stolen RV at WA state park sentenced 10+ years

A Los Angeles man who was caught transporting hard drugs inside a stolen RV at a Washington state park was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison.

According to a Tuesday press release from U.S. Attorney Nick Brown’s Office, 45-year-old Anthony Morales was sentenced to 126 months in prison. Additionally, the district judge imposed five years of supervised release after he finishes his time in prison.

In May 2021, 45-year-old Anthony Morales was arrested in the stolen RV at Grayland Beach State Park. When police searched the vehicle, they found copious amounts of drugs, guns and cash.

Here is what authorities found inside the RV:

More than a kilo of meth

Counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl

5 firearms

Assorted ammunition

High-capacity magazines

$24,000 in cash

Authorities also found a number of stolen drivers licenses, Social Security cards, a passport, checkbooks, credit cards and a credit card magnetic stripe reader.

Before this particular arrest, Morales had 11 other convictions for crimes like possession of controlled substances, possession of firearms, theft and identity fraud.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says he has been sentenced to prison for terms ranging from two years to 34 months. For this offense, prosecutors recommended 11 years in prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (JNET), the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Centralia Police Department, the Washington State Department of Corrections and the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force investigated the case.