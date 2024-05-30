After nearly two dozen witnesses, 16 days of testimony and hours of lawyers' closing arguments, former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial ended with a guilty verdict. He’s due to be sentenced on July 11.

But his legal battles don't end there.

Aside from the likely appeal in New York, Trump is still involved in three other criminal cases including one out of Georgia, one out of Washington, D.C., and one out of Florida.

Here’s a look at where those cases stand.

Criminal case 1: State election interference

Where: Georgia

Charges: Trump and 18 others are charged under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. Trump also is charged with nine other criminal counts, including filing false documents, false statements and writings, and assorted conspiracy charges. The RICO charge alone carries a penalty of five to 20 years in prison.

About the case: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has charged Trump and 18 others with participating in a scheme to illegally try to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The alleged scheme included several acts, including Trump’s infamous phone call in January 2021 to Georgia’s secretary of state, trying to replace Georgia’s Democratic presidential electors with ones who would vote for him, harassment of an election worker and copying data and software from election equipment without permission.

Case status: Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee still has not set a trial date.

Criminal case 2: Federal election interference

Where: Washington, D.C.

Charges: Trump is charged with four counts of obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and conspiracy to prevent others from carrying out their constitutional rights. The most serious charges carry up to 20 years behind bars.

About the case: Special counsel Jack Smith charged Trump with conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the Jan. 6 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol . Prosecutors allege that Trump and his allies knowingly pushed election fraud lies and pressured state officials to overturn Biden’s win. Prosecutors also allege that Trump and his allies sought to exploit the pro-Trump mob’s attack on the Capitol as Congress members were certifying Biden’s victory.

Case status: U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has not set a new date for this trial after postponing it. The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments the week of April 22, 2024, over whether Trump can be prosecuted for election interference.

In April, the Supreme Court heard arguments on Trump’s claim that he should be immune from prosecution in this case, but a decision was yet to be made.

Criminal Case 3: Classified documents

Where: Florida

Charges: Trump faces 40 felony counts related to both the possession of the documents, including crimes under the Espionage Act, and the alleged obstruction. The charges include willful retention of national defense information; conspiracy to obstruct justice; false statements and representations; and other counts. Each of the more than 30 willful retention counts carry a maximum 10-year sentence.

About the case: Trump was once again charged by special counsel Jack Smith with illegally retaining classified documents he had taken from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left office.

Case status: The trial was set to start on May 20, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Florida, but the Trump-appointed judge overseeing the case postponed the trial date indefinitely.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.