Several people hurt in crash on I-5 south in downtown Seattle

Authorities say several people were hurt in a crash that caused delays on I-5 Friday morning in downtown Seattle.

What we know:

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened on southbound I-5 near Mercer St. shortly before 9:00 a.m.

Trooper Rick Johnson said multiple vehicles were involved with multiple people hurt. He said they suffered only minor injuries.

All southbound lanes were blocked as crews removed debris from the road. Firefighters, medics, police and transportation authorities were all at the scene.

Around 10:00 a.m., the road was fully back open.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

