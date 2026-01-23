Downtown Seattle Nordstrom Rack store relocating in spring 2027

The Brief Nordstrom Rack announced it will relocate its downtown Seattle store to a new location at Sixth Avenue and Pine Street. The new 39,000-square-foot store is expected to open in spring 2027 inside the historic 601 Pine Street building. Nordstrom says the move will offer improved street access and enhanced shopping services for customers.



The downtown Seattle Nordstrom Rack store is relocating a few blocks down, the clothing retailer recently announced.

What we know:

The new Nordstrom Rack is scheduled to open in spring 2027 in a 39,000-square-foot at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Pine Street. The historic building it will be located in, 601 Pine Street, is working to secure additional retail co-tenants ahead of the move.

A Nordstrom Rack sign and storefront in the busy Westlake section of downtown Seattle, Wash. (Getty Images)

"We're excited to welcome customers to our beautiful new downtown Seattle location, which features convenient street access and an enhanced shopping experience," said Gemma Lionello, president of Nordstrom Rack. "Seattle has been our company's home for more than a century, and we're proud to continue serving this community with our selection of great brands at great prices. Customers can also take advantage of services like online order pickup from Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, along with easy returns."

The current Seattle Nordstrom Rack store is located at 400 Pine Street, adjacent to the Nordstrom store at 500 Pine Street.

Dig deeper:

Nordstrom Rack is the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, Inc., offering up to 70% off top brands, beauty brands, home decor and more.

Nordstrom has maintained a century-long presence in Seattle, currently operating 18 total stores across Washington.

