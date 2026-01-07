The Brief A vehicle driving on southbound I-5 near SeaTac passed a Washington State Patrol trooper at 156 mph. The vehicle was moving "at an extremely high rate" with "no lights," according to the Washington State Patrol. The vehicle was not located, and no collision occurred, according to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson.



The Washington State Patrol shared video of a car traveling 156 mph with its lights off, and in foggy conditions, in the SeaTac area on New Year's Eve.

According to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson, just before 11 p.m. on Dec. 31, a trooper reported seeing a car traveling southbound on I-5 at a high rate of speed. Another trooper then positioned themself further down the road near South 188th Street to look for the car.

In the dashcam video shared by the WSP Wednesday, you can see the driver ripping past the trooper – almost completely out of sight before the trooper could turn on their lights.

The trooper clocked the vehicle at 156 mph.

What they're saying:

"The vehicle was not located and thankfully no collision occurred," the WSP wrote in an X post.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

