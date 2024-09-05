Driver causes extensive property damage in Pierce County high-speed chase

A Pierce County woman is in jail after investigators say she sped away from deputies in a stolen vehicle and caused extensive property damage in Tacoma.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department say a deputy located a stolen vehicle at 72nd Street East and McKinley Avenue East.

According to reports, as the deputy started to follow the vehicle, the suspect took off at a high rate of speed. The deputy turned on their lights and siren, and a pursuit ensued.

The driver ultimately crashed near the intersection of East Harrison Avenue and McKinley, but not before striking three vehicles. One of those parked vehicles was pushed into the outdoor patio of Top of Tacoma.

Moon, a staff member at the neighborhood bar and café, told FOX 13 Seattle she’d just clocked out. Within minutes, she found herself in the middle of a crash site.

"I lit my cigarette," she said. "I heard a sound. I turn around and I’m looking and I was like, ‘I can’t run I’m going to get squished.’ I immediately pushed down and off the car and that’s how I was able to get away from it."

Security video from Top of Tacoma shows the high speed incident unfold.

"I’m pretty banged up," said Moon.

Luckily, she wasn’t seriously injured.

A number of other workers were also out on the patio, including Jordan Zornes.

"It was like a near brush with death," he said. "It was a primal experience."

Zornes had minor injuries to his leg.

"It could have been a lot worse," he said. "It’s amazing how Moon was able to get away. It was a lot of providence, like god, guardian angels, the universe, whatever you want to call it."

Witnesses said they saw the woman in the stolen vehicle walk away from the crash site.

"She was yelling about her dog missing," said Zornes.

Body cameras from deputies showed responding officers giving the woman orders to get get away from the damaged and smoking vehicle. She eventually complied and was arrested.

A male passenger, according to investigators, ran away while reportedly holding a gun in his hand.

The sheriff's department said another gun was seen on the floorboard of the driver's seat.

The woman was transported to the hospital and cleared. She was then booked into the Pierce County Jail. Her bail has not yet been set.

She faces charges of eluding police, possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree malicious mischief and unlawful possession of a firearm.

As for Top of Tacoma, the outdoor patio remains closed due to the damage.

"I just want people to think about their actions and be safer," said Moon. "Be mindful that there are people, besides yourself, that are out here trying to go and about their day."

