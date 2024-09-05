VIDEO: Seattle theft suspect pleads with officers not to charge him

A convicted felon has been charged with organized retail theft after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing from a Lululemon store in Seattle's University Village.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) shared exclusive surveillance footage of the incident with The Spotlight as an example of how officers are responding to crime despite staffing shortages.

On July 26, two suspects were captured on video loading bags full of Lululemon leggings, valued at over $2,500, before fleeing the store through an emergency door.

"Officers that responded to the scene were then able to communicate with officers in the East Precinct who went out to the light rail thinking we might have an opportunity to find him there and, in fact, they did," said SPD Deputy Chief Eric Barden.

Police located 32-year-old Jonathan Joseph Ho just as he was about to exit at the Broadway East light rail stop in Capitol Hill. Court documents indicate that Ho admitted to stealing and reselling the items.

"He said, ‘please don't book me for organized retail theft.’ And did that work? No, didn't work, didn't work, didn't work. We booked him anyway," said Barden.

In court, Ho pleaded not guilty to the charge of organized retail theft in the second degree.

"The store was able to show that he had stolen well over $10,000 worth of items, just himself, in the months previous to this incident," said Barden.

Ho's criminal history reveals a troubling pattern, with 10 theft convictions since 2012. A conviction for organized retail theft could result in a sentence of up to 5 years in prison. "Law matters, policy matters, votes matter so that when someone — we have an organized retail theft RCW that carries a bigger punch than a regular shoplifting or theft type situation," said Barden.

Despite the challenges posed by a staffing shortage, currently down 35 officers in 2023, Barden noted that the department remains committed to focusing on 911 response. "That is the primary function that we are able to accomplish right now, and even that is stretched thin at times," said Barden.

If patrol officers hadn't identified Ho, Barden indicated that follow-up investigations would be unlikely given current staffing levels. Detectives are primarily focused on violent crimes.

However, the number of applications to become an officer is rising, and some former Seattle Police officers are returning to the force. "I don't think you can underestimate the impact of a new city council, a supportive executive, and a lucrative contract," Barden stated, adding that lateral officers could be on the streets in weeks.



Meanwhile, the second suspect involved in the Lululemon theft has not yet been identified. Ho faces additional court appearances, with pending cases in Seattle Municipal Court for criminal trespass and vehicle prowling.

"Well, this guy is a professional thief," Barden concluded, underscoring the ongoing battle against retail theft in the city.

