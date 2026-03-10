Lynnwood, WA argument turns deadly between two elderly roommates

The Brief A 72-year-old man died after a serious assault at a Lynnwood-area home along Larch Way. Authorities say his 75-year-old roommate assaulted him during a dispute; the victim died days later at a hospital. The suspect now faces second-degree murder charges and is jailed on $500,000 bail.



An elderly man is dead, and his 75-year-old roommate is now facing murder charges in connection to a serious assault in Lynnwood.

The backstory:

First responders received a call about an unresponsive man at a home along Larch Way in the Martha Lake area on March 2. Law enforcement was requested at the scene due to the victim's injuries and evidence observed by medical personnel.

The 72-year-old victim had reportedly been having verbal disputes with his roommate, a 75-year-old man. During an altercation, the roommate assaulted and critically injured the victim, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle (file)

Medics performed CPR on the victim and took him to Providence Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries on March 7.

The victim's roommate was arrested and initially booked into Snohomish County Jail for first-degree assault domestic violence. However, after the victim's death, his charges were amended to second-degree murder.

What we don't know:

Deputies did not disclose details regarding the argument that preceded the assault, nor how the victim was assaulted.

What's next:

The suspect remains in jail on $500,000 bail.

