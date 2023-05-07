Emerald Downs welcomes fans for 2023 horse racing season

The races officially kicked off at Emerald Downs on Saturday, marking the start of 52 days of racing this season.

"It’s also Kentucky Derby Day," said Emerald Downs spokesperson Joe Withee on opening day. "We’ve never opened on Kentucky Derby Day before, so you’ll see a lot of hats and dressed up people."

The racing started around 1 p.m. with around 50 horses taking part in Saturday's kickoff.

"We got a very strong group of jockeys this year," said Withee.

Friday races will begin on June 9.

"On the first Friday you get a free T-shirt if you come in, and that T-shirt gets you free admission for the rest of the Fridays of the season," Withee explained.

David Johnson attended his first horse race at the age of 15 with his father.

"I have not missed a year ever since—even during COVID," Johnson told FOX 13 News. "So, this is my 50th consecutive year here."

In fact, David’s not just attending. He’s kicking off his 65th birthday celebration.

Part of Saturday's festivities included the Kentucky Derby hats contest.

"The Kentucky Derby traditionally has been a dress-up fabulous hat event," said Emerald Downs sales spokesperson Vicki Potter, "and so, we’ve just kind of piggybacked on that by having our own fabulous hats."

Potter says there are multiple categories for the dress up contest; including best dressed woman, man, children, the best handmade hats, and more. After the judges select the winners, they all get a prize.

People are hopeful this is the beginning of a successful 2023 horse racing season.

"Next week, we'll have bigger fields, and then in two weeks, we'll really start to hit our stride," promised Withee.

The season runs through Sunday, Sept. 17th, and tickets range from $5 to $13.