Enchant Christmas 2024 announces its return to Seattle's T-Mobile Park

The festive spirit returns to Seattle as Enchant Christmas prepares to light up T-Mobile Park once again after a four-year hiatus.

From November 22 through December 29, locals and visitors alike can plunge into a world of holiday wonders, featuring luminous sculptures, an enchanting ice skating trail and a variety of other seasonal attractions.

Keep reading to learn more about this year's event, ticket sales and what guests can expect.

(Enchant Christmas)

Enchant Christmas 2024 ticket sales

Starting July 9, fans will have the opportunity to purchase single tickets and get a first look at what this year's Enchant Christmas has to offer.

Enchant Christmas 2024 highlights

This year's Enchant Christmas will be highlighted by the World's Largest Christmas Light Maze, which promises a story-driven quest to find missing sculptures and "save Christmas."

Attendees will also be able to experience the ice skating trail, a magical journey on skates surrounded by glittering lights, suitable for both novices and experienced skaters.

(Enchant Christmas)

Among other highlights, guests can look forward to meeting Santa Claus at Santa's Landing, enjoying storytime sessions with Mrs. Claus and capturing timeless memories with a photo.

Enchant Christmas 2024 live performances

The schedule also features live music and performances from local artists, special nights with Christmas Karaoke, ugly Christmas sweater contests and other spirited events.

(Enchant Christmas)

The Enchant Village will offer a chance for holiday shopping, presenting an array of local artisans and vendors. Shoppers can find unique gifts and indulge in seasonal treats, ranging from handmade crafts to delicious sweets. The event will also feature an assortment of seasonal foods and beverages for guests to enjoy throughout their visit.

As the holiday season approaches, Enchant Christmas at T-Mobile Park is shaping up to be a captivating destination for creating festive memories and celebrating with loved ones.

