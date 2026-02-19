Everett courtroom evacuated, 20 people potentially exposed to fentanyl during trial

The Brief Everett Fire responded to the Snohomish County Courthouse for a reported fentanyl residue exposure in a fourth-floor courtroom. About 20 people were evaluated as a precaution. Officials said no one was exhibiting symptoms.



Everett Fire crews responded to the Snohomish County Courthouse on Thursday after a report that about 20 people may have been exposed to suspected fentanyl residue inside a fourth-floor courtroom during a trial.

What we know:

Everett Fire said crews are evaluating everyone who was inside the courtroom as a precaution.

Everett Fire crews responded to the Snohomish County Courthouse after a report that about 20 people may have been exposed to suspected fentanyl residue inside a courtroom. (Everett Fire Department)

"Everett Fire is currently on scene at the Snohomish County Courthouse (4th floor) for a report of approximately 20 people potentially exposed to suspected fentanyl residue inside a courtroom during a trial."

"Out of an abundance of caution, all occupants of the courtroom are being evaluated. At this time, no one is exhibiting any symptoms."

Officials said there is a significant fire personnel response at the courthouse to assist with medical evaluations and help ensure safety.

Everett Fire is coordinating with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what may have caused the exposure.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

