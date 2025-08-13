The Brief The city of Everett is looking at a new law to crack down on graffiti. Police say most of the graffiti in Everett is gang-related, and the city's spent $150k cleaning up the problem in the past two years. A new proposal would make it easier for law enforcement to target taggers while also keeping them out of serious trouble.



The City of Everett is considering a new law that would make it easier to crack down on graffiti tags.

In the last two years, the city has spent about $150k cleaning up graffiti.

Next week, city council will hold a final vote on a new law that would let police write tickets for graffiti.

Cleaning up Everett

This would allow law enforcement to hold taggers accountable without the burden of proof needed for a misdemeanor charge (which graffiti currently is in Everett).

"Most of the graffiti we see all throughout the community is gang tagging. These are malicious acts done by individuals who are promoting their street gang," said Sergeant Robert Edmonds.

Edmonds leads a group of volunteers who walk the streets of Everett multiple times a week cleaning up graffiti.

What the law changes

If the law passes, anyone who gets caught tagging could face a $250 fine and have to pay restitution to clean the property damaged by the graffiti.

The law would also create diversion options so taggers could avoid serious trouble.

"Not one thing fits everything, right? So, having the ability to have some different options here so that we can make the impact with this individual who is doing this is what we need," said Edmonds.

In 2024, there were 65 reports of illegal graffiti.

