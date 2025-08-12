Fatal crash leads to brush fire along I-5 in Everett, WA

The Brief A fatal crash on northbound I-5 in Everett resulted in one death and two hospitalizations. The crash sparked a brush fire, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters. Road closures are in effect, and the cause of the crash is under investigation by Washington State Patrol.



A fatal crash along northbound I-5 in Everett led to a brush fire, and an investigation is now underway.

What we know:

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 41st Street on and off-ramp to northbound I-5.

Everett police said a man died, and a woman and child were hospitalized from the crash.

A car reportedly flipped multiple times, causing the engine block to separate from the vehicle and land in a nearby field, sparking a brush fire. The fire was quickly put out by firefighters.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ via WSDOT

Witnesses said the car was speeding before the crash.

The I-5 on-ramp from 41st Street and the southbound off-ramp to eastbound 41st Street are closed at this time, along with South 3rd Avenue between 41st and Smith Avenue.

The area is blocked off as emergency crews and law enforcement remain on scene. There is no ETA for when the roadway will reopen.

The incident remains under investigation by Washington State Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Everett Police Department, Everett Fire Department, Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

