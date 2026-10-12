The Brief Six people were injured when a man allegedly stole a car and drove into a crowd during a massive brawl outside an Everett restaurant. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots near the restaurant, and police recovered a shell casing and live round. One victim remains hospitalized, while police investigate the gunfire and circumstances surrounding the violent incident.



Everett police are now investigating whether a shooting took place around the time of a massive brawl outside a Mexican restaurant early Sunday morning.

Investigators are now saying a half dozen people were injured after a person stole a vehicle, driving it into a crowd.

"They were partying for a couple hours over there at the restaurant," said Brent Levitt, a local resident.

El Muchacho Alegre in Everett. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Witnesses heard gunfire and people screaming

What they're saying:

Levitt heard loud music coming from El Muchacho Alegre II at 23rd Street and Broadway from Saturday night into Sunday morning until things took a violent turn.

"I heard the first gunshot and two more gunshots followed," said Levitt.

He says soon after, he could hear shouting coming from the parking area.

"I heard one male scream, another female scream and the first officer on scene screaming at someone to get on the ground," said Levitt.

A different witness said he was picking up fast food when he drove by the restaurant and saw a massive fight in the back parking area.

"Some altercation happened. It was like two groups of people going at it," the witness said.

He said 30 plus people were brawling near the back entrance of the restaurant.

"There was people getting held against vehicles, people whaling fists," he said. "It was dead center from their back end entrance."

El Muchacho Alegre exterior in Everett, Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Vehicle drives into crowd during brawl

Dig deeper:

Everett Police say during the fight, a man stole a customer's car, hitting an estimated six people in the crowd, and then hit a car about a block away and ran away on foot.

"You could see all the police that were coming up and down the roads circling the block and then the ambulance went into that alley," said Levitt.

Police investigating reports of gunshots

Everett Police spokesperson Natalie Given confirms that a few gunshots were heard prior to the fight and a shell casing and live round were found in the area where the fight took place near the restaurant.

Given says nobody was struck by a bullet and no property was damaged by gunfire.

Police say witness accounts vary about when the shots were fired, and the investigation continues.

"Pretty much heard the first shot, and then a couple shots, and then a couple of shouts, and then the female screamed real loud and then a male right after it," said Levitt. "Seems like it was just a party gone wrong or something."

Of the six people hit by the vehicle, police say, as of Monday, one person remained hospitalized at Harborview Medical Center.

El Muchacho Alegre in Everett. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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