Man strikes, injures 4 people while driving stolen vehicle in Everett

The Brief Four people were sent to the hospital on Sunday after a man stole a vehicle and struck several people as he drove away, according to the Everett Police Department. Police said that around 2 a.m., a large fight broke out in a restaurant parking lot near the 2300 block of Broadway before the stolen vehicle struck the pedestrians. Police said that they tried to locate the suspect using K9 officers, but were unsuccessful. No other information about the potential suspect was released.



Four people were sent to the hospital on Sunday after a man stole a vehicle and struck several people as he drove away, according to the Everett Police Department.

What we know:

Police said that around 2 a.m., a large fight broke out in a restaurant parking lot near the 2300 block of Broadway.

Officers learned that after the fight, a man reportedly stole the vehicle belonging to one of the restaurant's patrons. As he drove away, he hit several people, police said.

The suspect then crashed the vehicle about one block away from the restaurant before fleeing the scene on foot.

Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Police said that some of the injuries sustained are "significant."

What we don't know:

Police said that they tried to locate the suspect using K9 officers, but were unsuccessful. No other information about the potential suspect was released.

It is also unclear what led to the fight.

What's next:

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information is encouraged to call Everett police at (425)-257-8450.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Everett Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

1 dead, 1 injured after drive-by shooting at South Seattle nightclub

What this year’s El Niño weather pattern means for fall leaves

Seattle Sounders extend unbeaten streak to 9 with 3-0 win

Longtime Seattle restaurant Pam's Caribbean Kitchen closing Nov. 29

12 killed, over 300 hurt in attack at Saudi airport, officials say

Man dies after entering tiger enclosure at wildlife park

Kerry Park shooting leaves 2 men injured; juvenile arrested

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .