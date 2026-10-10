Seattle Sounders extend unbeaten streak to 9 with 3-0 win

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The Brief Seattle got goals from Hassani Dotson, Dejan Joveljić and Paul Arriola to back a clean sheet from Andrew Thomas and the Sounders beat the New England Revolution 3-0 on Saturday night. The Sounders extended their unbeaten streak to nine with the victory. Their last loss came to Austin FC on August 19, which ended a run of eight straight losses for Seattle in MLS play. Thomas finished with five saves to earn his eighth shutout in 28 starts after taking the reins from mainstay Stefan Frei this season.



Seattle got goals from Hassani Dotson, Dejan Joveljić and Paul Arriola to back a clean sheet from Andrew Thomas and the Sounders extended their unbeaten run to nine with a 3-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night.

Thomas finished with five saves to earn his eighth shutout in 28 starts after taking the reins from mainstay Stefan Frei this season. The Sounders have won four in a row following five straight draws.

Dotson staked Seattle to a 1-0 lead with his third goal of the season, scoring unassisted from long distance in the 15th minute.

Joveljić added an insurance goal in the 74th minute with assists from substitute Paul Arriola and Albert Rusnák. It was Joveljić's third goal in five appearances with the Sounders since coming over in a trade with Sporting Kansas City where he had eight goals in 20 matches.

Arriola capped the scoring in the 81st minute with his second goal to go along with two assists this season. Rusnák added his league-leading 14th assist and Jesús Ferreira snagged his sixth after entering as a second-half sub.

Matt Turner saved two shots for the Revolution, who fell to 9-3-2 at home and dropped from second place to fourth in the Eastern Conference with the loss.

Seattle improves to 4-5-5 on the road.

Up next

Seattle: At FC Dallas on Wednesday.

New England: At FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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