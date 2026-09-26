Brian Schmetzer earns 150th MLS win as Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 3-1

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The Brief Seattle got goals from Jordan Morris, Hassani Dotson and Paul Arriola to help the Sounders beat Minnesota United 3-1 on Saturday night, upping their unbeaten streak to seven and earning coach Brian Schmetzer his 150th MLS victory. Seattle (9-9-8) jumped back into the Western Conference playoff picture with a second straight win following five straight draws during a club-record 13-match winless streak that ended with a 2-0 victory over visiting Real Salt Lake.



Seattle got goals from Jordan Morris, Hassani Dotson and Paul Arriola to help the Sounders beat Minnesota United 3-1 on Saturday night, upping their unbeaten streak to seven and earning coach Brian Schmetzer his 150th MLS victory.

Seattle (9-9-8) jumped back into the Western Conference playoff picture with a second straight win following five straight draws during a club-record 13-match winless streak that ended with a 2-0 victory over visiting Real Salt Lake.

Morris used assists from Albert Rusnák and Cristian Roldan to score his second goal of the season and give Seattle a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. Rusnák's helper was his 11th and Roldan collected his fourth.

Drake Callender had a save on a shot by Morris, but the ball deflected to Dotson and he banged it in for a two-goal lead over his former club in the 35th minute. The defender has two goals in 19 appearances with the Sounders after totaling 17 goals in 149 matches with Minnesota United from 2019-25.

Minnesota United (7-12-8) cut it to 2-1 in the 57th minute on a goal by defender Anthony Markanich — his eighth of the season. Bongokuhle Hlongwane earned his first assist this season after subbing in to start the second half, and Kelvin Yeboah picked up his third.

The Sounders regained a two-goal advantage in the 83rd minute when substitute Paul Arriola used another assist from Rusnák and one from 20-year-old rookie Sebastian Gomez — his third — to score for the second time this season.

Andrew Thomas finished with one save for Seattle.

Callender stopped five shots for Minnesota United.

Seattle improves to 6-4-3 at home.

Minnesota finished September 0-5-0, while falling to 2-6-6 on the road.

Up next

Minnesota: Hosts Houston Dynamo on Oct. 10.

Seattle: Hosts Sporting Kansas City on Thursday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

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