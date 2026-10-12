‘Big brawl’ breaks out near Everett, WA restaurant, leads to hit-and-run

The Brief A large fight in the back parking area of an Everett restaurant led to a man stealing a customer's car and striking multiple people as he sped away around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. The suspect crashed the stolen vehicle a block away and fled on foot, evading a police canine unit and leaving four pedestrians hospitalized with varying injuries. Detectives with the Everett Police Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the incident, while witnesses also reported hearing gunshots in the area around the time of the brawl.



Police say a fight near a North Everett restaurant was the start of an event that left multiple people injured after a driver in a stolen car struck people while speeding away.

It happened at around 2:00 am on Sunday near 23rd Street and Broadway.

"There was a big brawl going on," said a witness who didn't want us to use their name. "Just a mass of people, all different corners, people up against vehicles, people throwing fists."

The witness said he was driving by the El Muchacho Alegre II restaurant and bar after going on a late-night fast food run nearby. That's when he saw a massive fight in the back parking area.

Stolen vehicle hits pedestrians near restaurant

What they're saying:

"Behind the restaurant is where it all happened. It was dead center from their back end entrance," said the witness. "It was like two groups of people going at it."

He said after he saw the chaos, he called 911.

"There was people getting held against vehicles, people whaling fists," said the witness.

Everett Police say that at some point during that fight, a man stole a customer's car out of a parking lot and sped away, hitting several people on the way out.

The suspect was then accused of colliding with a car about a block away, according to police, and running away from the vehicle.

We talked to an employee of El Muchacho Alegre II, who said he was in charge, but didn't know about the incident. He instead said that he thought something happened with a car a couple blocks away.

El Muchacho Alegre exterior in Everett, Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dig deeper:

"Who knows, there could have been some tension going on," said Tracy Thompson, a local resident.

Thompson did not see the fight, but says, given the times, he feels people are easily set off.

"It’s kind of scary to hear they just got in a car randomly and drove off while hitting somebody,"said Tracy Thompson, a local resident.

Another neighbor says police are always patrolling the area.

"That whole half a block of Broadway gets watched all the time," said Ron Hansen, who has lived in the neighborhood for around 10 years.

Four hospitalized, police track suspect

Local perspective:

Everett Police say they used a canine to try to track the driver, but he wasn't found. Meantime, four people were taken to the hospital, some with significant injuries.

"A lot of stupid activity and people can do better," said the witness.

Detectives with the Everett Police Traffic Safety Unit responded and are investigating.

Ongoing police investigation

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450.

One witness said they heard two gunshots in the area around the time of the fight, but it's unclear if that's related. We have reached out to Everett Police to try to get more information on that.

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