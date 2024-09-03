Everett WA triplex fire causes pet deaths, roof collapse

article

Two pets have died and the roof of a triplex collapsed after a fire in Everett on Tuesday. The fire comes just days after another blaze at an apartment left three people hurt and 20 displaced.

The Everett Fire Department remains on the scene of a triplex fire in the 400 block of 45th Street Southwest.

Firefighters report two family cats died in the fire and several residents have been displaced. No people were injured by the blaze.

As the Red Cross assists those families, fire crews work into the evening on September 3 to address hotspots in the burned homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Everett Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.