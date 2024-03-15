Extra DUI patrols ready for St. Patrick's Day weekend

This Sunday is St. Patrick's Day, and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is reminding drivers to make responsible decisions and that there will be extra DUI patrols throughout the holiday weekend.

Troopers will be working with other local law enforcement agencies to look for dangerous driving behaviors that cause serious injury and fatality collisions such as aggressive driving, speed, unrestrained occupants, and impaired driving.

"Stopping impaired driving takes all of us working together,’ says Jesamie Peters, Washington State Traffic Safety (WTSC) Region 6 Target Zero Manager. "Things don’t always go as planned, so making sure you have a plan is key to keeping yourself and everyone else safe on the road."

WSP said driving impaired is:

Driving while impaired by alcohol

Driving under the influence of drugs, including marijuana, with a THC blood concentration of 5.00ng

Driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .08% or higher

WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said last year during St. Patrick's Day weekend, troopers arrested 42 drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence in King County.