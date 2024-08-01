Family member of shooting victim accused of striking deputy at crime scene

Prosecutors have charged a man for assaulting a Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy at the scene of a deadly shooting in Parkland on Wednesday night.

A 19-year-old man from Spanaway was identified as the victim.

As a crowd of mourners gathered near 119th Avenue South and Pacific South, Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department says a family member of the victim tried to enter the crime scene.

"He started swinging and struck a female deputy in the face," said Sgt. Moss.

A probable cause document says Quincy Wilson went under the crime scene tape, calling for his cousin, as deputies were preserving evidence.

When deputies tried to keep him out of the scene, another deputy came to help, but documents say Wilson elbowed her in the jaw and neck.

The injured deputy says she suffered muscle spasms that made it difficult to turn her neck, as well as a headache and blurry vision.

"We are there trying to help. We are there trying to fight for your family member who was wrongfully taken from you, and you strike the people there trying to help you," said Sgt. Moss. "That kind of behavior is unacceptable."

Before Wilson was arrested and taken to jail, Sgt. Moss says a firearm was found on him.

Wilson was charged with assault in the third degree and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

He was released from Pierce County jail on Thursday night.

