Fatal crash near Renton blocks lanes of NB I-405

A fatal car crash has blocked lanes of northbound I-405 near SR 169. Traffic is backed up for several miles.

According to Washington State Patrol, a car rear-ended a semi-truck just north of SR 169. The man driving the car was seriously injured, and the woman passenger was killed in the crash.

The right lane is blocked while crews investigate.

According to WSDOT, the traffic is backup up around four miles on northbound I-405.

There is no estimation on when the lanes will reopen.