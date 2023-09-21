Arlington police officer killed in possible hit-and-run crash while on his way to work

An Arlington police officer was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 20 in Southeast Dallas.

The crash happened between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of the interstate near St. Augustine Road.

Officer Darrin McMichael, a 24-year veteran of the Arlington Police Department, was heading to work on his police motorcycle at the time.

Officer Darrin McMichael (Courtesy: Arlington Police Department)

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said investigators believe traffic slowed down for some reason and the officer bumped the car in front of him. He then fell off his motorcycle and was run over by a dark-colored Dodge or Chrysler SUV.

The driver of the SUV drove off and did not stop to help, the sheriff's office said.

Officer McMichael's wife, who also works for the Arlington Police Department, was driving behind him at the time and witnessed the crash.

Investigators are now asking for the public's help to find that SUV.

"What we're asking the public for is if anybody was in this area that's got dash cam video or saw anything, please let us know because we're looking for that vehicle that ran over the individual," said DSO spokesman Doug Sisk.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Chaney at 214-589-2323.

McMichael had served on the APD Motorcycle unit for the last 13 years. He was also a patrol officer and a detective in the North Patrol District during his APD career.

"Officer Darrin McMichael was a respected and beloved member of our APD family," said Arlington Police Chief Al Jones in a statement. "We are heartbroken and we are hurting. This is a devastating loss that will be felt for a long time. Please pray for his wife, who is also an APD employee, his family, his friends, and his APD family. They need all the support they can get right now."

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross went to the hospital on Thursday morning to speak to officers and family members.

"As a former police officer it always strikes home when something like this happens. We ask that people pray for the family and the colleagues that are there suffering as a result of this tragic event," Ross said.

Officers escorted a casket carrying Officer McMichael from the hospital to the Dallas Medical Examiner just before noon.

Westbound I-20 was shut down between St. Augustine and Dowdy Ferry roads for several hours for an investigation.

All lanes of the interstate have since reopened.