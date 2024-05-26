Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in Pioneer Square that left one man dead Saturday night.

Officers were initially called out to the intersection near Occidental Ave. S and Yesler Way around 11:15 p.m. to reports of a man shot.

Seattle Police officers and Seattle Fire personnel later found a man unresponsive in the lower level of the Sinking Ship parking garage, located on James Street and Yesler Way. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting and identify any suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

