1 dead, 1 on the run after shooting in Mount Vernon

Police are looking for the suspect of a shooting in Mount Vernon late Monday night that left a man dead.

Officers were dispatched around 11:40 p.m. to reports of a person shot at a Chevron gas station on the corner of E College Way and N Laventure Rd.

Initial reports said that several shots had been fired, and one person had been shot.

When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. They treated his injury until medical personnel arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center.

According to authorities, the man died from his injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect is urged to contact Mount Vernon's 24-hour police dispatch at (360) 428-3211, or their standard business-hour line at (360) 336-6271.

Currently, police believe this shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

