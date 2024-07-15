Those who recently purchased or own any products from the brand "Diamond Shruumz" are advised to throw them away after multiple people were hospitalized after consuming the microdosing edibles.

According to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH), at least 58 people in at least 27 states developed severe illness after consuming Diamond Shruumz products, and 30 cases resulted in hospitalizations due to some experiencing seizures or loss of consciousness.

The DOH says one case of serious illness has been identified in Washington, specifically in a resident of Grant County.

The products come in forms such as chocolates, gummies, and cones. They could be purchased online, in-person at a variety smoke/vape shops, or at other stores that sell hemp-derived products.

Diamond Shruumz products (via FDA)

The DOH says these products may contain a number of unidentified substances, including Muscimol, a compound found in Amanita muscaria mushrooms. Amanita muscaria is known to have toxic and psychoactive substances.

Diamond Shruumz apparently recalled their products back on June 27, but they may still be on the shelves in some stores. Anyone in possession of a Diamond Shruumz product is urged to destroy and discard it, and contact the company for a refund.

On June 7, it was reported that six people were hospitalized after eating Diamond Shruumz chocolate bars. The cases occurred in Arizona, Indiana, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Other symptoms of consuming Diamond Shruumz products, and possibly similar types of mushroom-containing products, include:

Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain

Fast or slow heart rate

High or low blood pressure

Coughing

Choking

Excessive sweating or secretions

Flushed skin

Trouble breathing

Hallucinations

Uncontrolled movements

Coma

Contact the Washington Poison Center by calling 1-800-222-1222 if you become ill from eating Diamond Shruumz or another other brand of mushroom-containing "microdose," "tripping," or hallucinogenic products. If you experience severe symptoms, please seek medical attention.

The Washington State DOH, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are all warning about the dangerous microdosing products.

You can view the full investigation into Diamond Shruumz products on the FDA's website.

