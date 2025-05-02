Federal judge blocks Idaho immigration law with preliminary injunction

A federal judge in Idaho has temporarily blocked a state immigration bill aimed at allowing local police to arrest migrants suspected of crossing into the state illegally if they are involved in another crime.

Federal judge Amanda Brailsford, a President Biden appointee, issued a preliminary injunction against parts of Idaho’s House Bill 83, which criminalizes state entry and reentry and was passed by the legislature in March. It also aims to assist the federal deportation process.

The bill, also known as the Immigration Cooperation and Enforcement Act, mirrors a similar 2023 Texas law which faced pushback by the Biden administration.

District Judge Amanda Brailsford was appointed a United States District Judge for the District of Idaho by President Biden.

Gov. Brad Little signed the bill into law on March 27 and it became effective immediately, but Brailsford blocked Idaho from enforcing it through a temporary restraining order that she later extended in response to a lawsuit by the ACLU of Idaho, according to the Idaho Capital Sun . The ACLU argues that the law attempts to supersede federal immigration enforcement by allowing local law enforcement to act as immigration agents.

On Tuesday, Brailsford issued a longer-lasting preliminary injunction, effectively halting its enforcement.

In her ruling, the judge stated that the ACLU of Idaho had demonstrated a strong likelihood of success on several key claims, including that the new offenses established by the law may violate the U.S. Constitution's due process clause.

She also wrote that the law is likely preempted by federal immigration law and that the organizations and five unnamed individuals represented in the lawsuit could face irreparable harm if the law were enforced, per the Idaho Capital Sun.

This photo shows migrants at the southern border encountered in Arizona.

Under the law, entering the state unlawfully is classified as a misdemeanor. However, if the person is involved in another crime—such as theft—or is under investigation, the offense could be elevated to a felony and may trigger deportation by federal authorities, according to Idaho News .

The preliminary injunction was welcomed by the ACLU of Idaho.

The Idaho House of Representatives.

"We are pleased the court recognized that enforcement of this law is harmful and unconstitutional," ACLU of Idaho Staff Attorney Emily Croston said in a statement, per the Idaho Capital Sun. "We are confident this lawsuit will succeed on its merits, and we hope it sends a message to Idaho’s lawmakers that passing anti-immigrant, unconstitutional legislation is not what Idaho needs."

The outlet reports that the state’s attorney general’s office said it is reviewing the decision to determine next steps.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Jamie Tompkins claims Seattle police scandal was a setup. Here’s why

Social media says Seattle ports are empty — but data shows growth

Irish woman returning from visiting sick father detained at Tacoma ICE facility

Idaho judge slams Bryan Kohberger's ‘hollow’ attempt to dodge death penalty

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

WA pilot program offers free walk-on ferry rides to San Juan Islands

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.