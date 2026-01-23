Federal Way, WA man faces murder charges in parents' deaths

The Brief A Federal Way man is expected to face murder charges after his parents were found dead in their home during a welfare check. Police say Mick Carmichael was arrested after officers discovered his parents with severe head trauma and noted possible blood evidence and signs of a struggle. Prosecutors have not yet filed charges, and it remains unclear when a formal charging decision will be made.



A Federal Way man is facing murder charges after his parents were found dead in their home during a welfare check.

Mick Carmichael, 35, could be charged with first and second-degree murder, with a domestic violence enhancement, as soon as next week.

Federal Way police released this photo of Mick Carmichael, 35, who is considered a person of interest after two people were found dead inside a Federal Way home on Jan. 22, 2026. (Federal Way Police Department)

The backstory:

Officers were dispatched to Carmichael's residence on Thursday, Jan. 22, for a welfare check after his mother did not show up for her scheduled work shift.

Police noted the inside of the residence was dark, and there was no response after repeatedly knocking on the front door and windows of the house. Officers also said two cars registered to the homeowners were parked in the driveway, with the mother's purse still inside.

Federal Way police then contacted a family member, who had her aunt and uncle check on the residence.

According to court documents, when the couple showed up, Carmichael answered the door, saying that his parents were sleeping and didn't want to be disturbed. Carmichael later left the residence on foot, exiting the cul-de-sac.

The uncle then entered the home and found Carmichael's parents inside, saying they were cold to the touch. Officers then showed up and secured the residence, finding both of Carmichael's parents dead, noting they had significant head trauma.

Police initiated a brief manhunt for Carmichael before a patrol officer located him along Southwest 334th Street and placed him under arrest.

After being taken to the police station, police removed Carmichael's clothing, noting they had what appeared to be blood stains. He also had injuries across his upper body, consistent with a struggle.

When interviewed, Carmichael claimed he thought his parents had been sleeping and left to go to his girlfriend's house, though he could not recall his girlfriend's full name or address. When asked about his relationship with his parents, Carmichael said he "loved them," court documents state.

Federal Way police said Carmichael was previously arrested three times for assaulting his parents.

What's next:

Carmichael remains in King County Jail, and no bail has been set yet. He is expected back in court after a charging decision is made, which could be in the coming week.

