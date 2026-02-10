How to navigate busy ferry rides to Seattle's Super Bowl parade

Seattle is preparing for up to one million parade attendees on Wednesday. For those taking ferries to the city, Washington State Ferries has some tips and warnings about navigating the busy day.

Following the Seahawks' victory at Super Bowl LX on Sunday, the city immediately pivoted to the championship parade preparations, with law enforcement making safety plans across the city.

For those traveling into Seattle by ferry on Wednesday, WSF says there will be long lines. FOX 13 has more tips for getting to the parade by other modes of transportation.

What they're saying:

"You will likely have to wait hours to get on your desired sailing. Pack your patience. Arriving early & leaving late will minimize wait times," read a post, in part, on the WSF X page.

The agency will be running two-boat routes between popular connectors such as the following:

Bainbridge/Seattle

Bremerton/Seattle

Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route

Passengers are advised to secure tickets online in advance due to expected high demand.

Once downtown, there are more ways to get in on the celebrations as local companies are making offerings to fans.

You can find Rally Cards at nearby Starbucks, Seahawks gear at T-Mobile locations in the area and a free mini donut from Mighty-O Donuts if you're wearing Hawks merchandise.

