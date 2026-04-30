Fire at auto wrecking yard in Graham, WA, sparks explosions

Crews are battling a fire at a B&R Auto Wrecking facility in Graham, Washington, that first ignited Wednesday night.

(Central Pierce Fire and Rescue)

Timeline:

According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, crews responded around 10:30 p.m. to reports of explosions and a fire in the 20000 block of Meridian East at a wrecking yard.

When crews arrived, they found multiple stacks of cars on fire, with ongoing explosions. Twelve units responded to the incident.

Firefighters worked through the night into Thursday morning to contain the fire and manage potential hazards. The fire was brought under control by 3:32 a.m., and crews remained at the scene to monitor hot spots.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Central Pierce Fire and Rescue.

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