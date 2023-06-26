Who will be at this year's MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game?

With the MLB All-star game around the corner, Major League Baseball announced Friday some of the participants in the upcoming star-studded 2023 All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Seattle's T-Mobile Park.

Some of the names coming to Seattle are Olympians Chloe Kim, Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley, Seattle-native and comedian Joel McHale, social media sensation JoJo Siwa, Latino recording artists Yandel, Christian Nodal, Natti Natasha and Blessd.

Left to right: Bothell-native and Chicago Bulls player Zach Lavine, WWE's The Miz, Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim and Seattle - native Joel McHale. (Getty Images)

And for the hometown fans, former Mariners Felix Hernandez, Bret Boone, Mike Cameron and Adam Jones will be walking into a Seattle ballpark once again. Other notable athletes include Real Madrid star Rodrygo, NBA stars Donovan Mitchell and Zach Lavine, and WWE superstar The Miz.

Television personalities Kenny Mayne and Mina Kimes will emcee the action on the field for those in attendance.

Related article

Here's an updated roster, as of Friday.

Joel McHale : Actor, Comedian

Adam Devine : Actor, Comedian

Skylar Astin : Actor, Singer

Chloe Kim : Olympic Gold Medalist

JoJo Siwa: Social Media Sensation & Recording Artist

Yandel : Urban Music Legend

Rodrygo : Real Madrid Soccer Player

Christian Nodal : Mexican Singer/Songwriter

Natti Natasha : Global Singer/Songwriter

The Miz : WWE Superstar

Blessd : Colombian Reggaeton Artist

JP Saxe : Artist and Songwriter

Donovan Mitchell : NBA Player

Zach LaVine : NBA Player

Jennie Finch: Olympic Gold Medalist

Natasha Watley : Olympic Gold Medalist

Félix Hernández : MLB All-Star

Bret Boone : MLB All-Star

Mike Cameron : MLB All-Star

Adam Jones : MLB All-Star

Ryan Howard: MLB All-Star

The festivities take place Saturday, July 8 and will begin with the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game that will show off some of the Minor Leagues top talent.

Gates open at 2 p.m Saturday. Additional details on in-ballpark evens will be announced in early July.

Tickets for All-Star Saturday can be purchased at AllStarGame.com.