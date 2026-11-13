Flooding expected in Seattle's South Park area; how to prepare
SEATTLE - Seattle Public Utilities officials are anticipating higher than normal tide levels through Saturday, Nov. 14, and warn community members may see minor flooding in the South Park area.
The announcement from SPU this morning lists the following areas as at risk of flooding:
- 2nd Ave S, north of S Fontanelle St
- S Fontanelle St
- S Webster St, east of 2nd Ave S
- S Riverside Dr, between 7th Ave S and S Webster St
- S Portland St
What You Can Do To Prepare
What you can do:
Make sure that your grinder pump is functioning, if you have one.
If you live or own a business in an impacted area, or have experienced flooding in the past, place sandbags around your property. You can pick up sandbags at these locations:
- 731 S Sullivan St
- 758 S Chicago St
- Intersection at S Riverside Dr, S Holden St, and 7th Ave S
- S Elmgrove St and 12th Ave S
- 1225 S Rose St
For urgent flooding, sewer backups, broken water pipes or spills, contact Seattle Public Utilities 24/7 Operations Response Center at (206) 386-1800. For emergencies, always call 911.
Officials are not activating the South Park Emergency Response Plan, according to the announcement.
Timeline:
Future high tide dates
SPU monitors tide levels and the weather throughout the season. The upcoming predicted high tide dates for the 2026–27 season are:
- November 25–29
- December 24–30
- January 22–27
- February 21–24
Big picture view:
Washington coast weather: Coastal flooding and high surf warnings
Officials warn that elevated tides and significant wave activity may cause hazardous conditions along the Washington coast and inland shorelines. A High Surf Advisory remains active for the Pacific coastline starting Friday at noon until Saturday at 7 a.m. due to heavy surf and risky beach hazards.
Additionally, a Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for coastal sectors and the inland Puget Sound region from Friday morning through the afternoon, driven by high tidal forecasts and severe weather. San Juan County is currently under a Coastal Flood Warning, with officials anticipating potential water inundation reaching up to 3 feet.
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The Source: Information in this article came from a Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) alert about wet weather preparation and high tides.