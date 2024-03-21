Food trucks lining Westlake Park this spring

Food trucks are lining up in Seattle's Westlake Park, with plenty of good grub for you to try.

Starting this week, there will be a selection of different food trucks parked near Pike Place Market, with three stationed outside the Westlake Park almost every day.

While you might have missed Thursday's options, Friday's menu includes Where Ya At Matt, Bella 'MBriana, and Birrieria Pepe El Toro.

Other food trucks coming next week include:

Tacos Cortes

Fish Basket NW

Plaza Garcia Express

Kathmandu MoMoCha

Candela Pizza

Solamente Al Pastor

Paparepas

Swagg-N-Wagon Wings & Things

Whateke Mexican Food

Theo's Gyros

Alaskan Dumplings

The Mobile Mayan

Action Food Truck

And many more!

Next week is when you'll see different food trucks at Westlake every day, with three different trucks filling out the park Monday through Friday until the end of May.

The food trucks will only be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., but don't worry if you missed one you've been eyeing, because they'll be back on different days.

For a full schedule of the food trucks at Westlake Park, visit SeattleFoodTruck.com.