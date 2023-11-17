Former employees of The Dog Resort speak out following SoDo fire

Former employees are speaking out after a fire threatens the lives of dogs at a Seattle dog care business. This comes as clients have questions for the owner of The Dog Resort.

"I’m still unclear on the associated boarding costs, the death of Georgie. I don’t have answers for that," said Allison Scarborough.

Scarborough is currently overseas in Japan. She told FOX 13 her contact with the businesses’ owner, Mona Elassiouti has been limited.

"The owner of The Dog Resort has reached out and is paying for Remi’s vet fees at the emergency facility," she said.

Scarborough said good Samaritans found Remi and helped coordinate reunification with a family member. Remi is currently receiving care at a veterinary clinic.

Other pet owners said they haven’t been able to get through to Elassiouti.

"We haven’t gotten a lot of answers," said Sarah Dolan.

Dolan was reunited with her dog shortly after the fire.

"I still have questions about a refund for the dog package I purchased," she said over the phone.

The fire in question remains under investigation.

Aside from social media posts and an email that went out to clients, the business’ owner has been silent.



FOX 13 obtained a copy of that email.

It read in part: "The safety and well-being of our furry friends and staff are our top priorities. To ensure their continued care, the dogs that were in our SoDo location have been relocated to the vacant 15,000-square-foot space belonging to the Downtown Dog Lounge at 942 Elliott Ave W, Seattle, WA 98119. Our staff have moved with the dogs to this location as well. We are providing the same level of care and attention at this location. Please do not call or contact the Downtown Dog Lounge regarding The Dog Resort services.



For those who had planned to bring their dogs in for daycare, we are accepting limited daycare on an as-needed basis at this time. Those who require daycare will be accommodated to the best of our ability until we are able to fully configure the space to meet your needs. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. We kindly ask that you make alternative arrangements for your dog’s daycare needs if possible until we get our new location fully set up."

FOX 13 reached out to the business owner directly but have yet to hear back.

Former employees who spoke to FOX 13 on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation said they’d voiced safety concerns to Elassiouti in the past.



"She doesn’t respond to employees who raise concerns when they work for her," said one individual. "In fact, they are often met with anger and threats."

Another worker said there was no fire safety plan other than to get dogs outside.



"I saw it all," she said. "I was there through the good days and the bad days"



Both former employees said they worked at Elassioutti’s Lake City Way location and the SoDo building. Both experience the first fire back in February.

"I was really heartbroken," said another former employee. "I cried when I heard about the second fire. To have two fires in a year is surprising."

Both employees said they’re speaking out so that people can make more informed decisions when it comes to boarding their dogs.

"I hope this a learning experience for everyone involved," one former employee said.

As for Remi’s owner, Allison Scarborough, she said she will continue to ask questions.

"I thought I had done by research," she said via Zoom. "I just want to make sure we’re all better informed at the end of this.