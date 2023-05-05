Former WSP employee sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted child sexual abuse

A former Washington State Patrol employee was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to sexually abuse who he thought were real young children.

Trevor Smith, 30, was arrested in February 2021 after communicating with a woman who he believed was offering to allow him to have sex with her 6 and 11-year-old children.

In reality, the woman was an undercover police officer, and the children didn't exist.

He was arrested after meeting with the woman, purchasing condoms and traveling to the hotel where he thought the encounter would occur.

Smith pleaded guilty in January of 2023.

U.S. District Judge John H. Chun also imposed 15 years of supervised release to follow the 10-year prison sentence.

Smith will have to register as a sex offender when he's released.