WA to pay $15 million to 3 women sexually abused in foster home for years, attorneys say

The State of Washington has agreed to pay $15 million to three sisters who were sexually abused for years at a foster home in Centralia, according to attorneys representing the family.

The three women allege the abuse spanned between 1990 and 2000, starting at ages four, five, and six, and lasted until they were teenagers. Two teenage sons of the foster parents are accused of carrying out the abuse.

In a press release from Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala PLLC (PCVA Law), the home the sisters were placed in was described as a "compound" with a "cult-like" environment. The release says the foster parents had seven biological children, and at times there were as many as 12 children at the home.

The lawsuit alleges the State failed to conduct a single home safety visit with the three sisters from 1992 to 1995. It's also claimed that the State had minimal contact prior to 1992, primarily only for a handful of visits from the biological father whose parental rights were eventually terminated.

Social workers are required to meet with foster children on a monthly basis to ensure they are safe and protected during the placement, per policies and procedures of the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF).

According to attorney Vincent Nappo with PCVA Law, the main social worker responsible for supervising the plaintiffs at the foster home testified she was given an overwhelming case load, unable to meet the supervision requirements for her foster children.

"There is no good excuse for a social worker to fail to do a single health and safety visit with a foster child for years and years. The State must provide the necessary resources and support to its social workers to ensure foster children are safe and protected in placement, or these types of horrific placements will continue," Nappo said.

Additionally, PCVA Law says that in 1995, the State endorsed the adoption petition sought by the foster parents and assured the court that the home was healthy and safe, despite mental health providers raising concerns about the sisters not being nurtured or taken care of.

The three sisters, along with most children in the home, were also being savagely beaten and emotionally abused by the foster parents under the guise of "corporal punishment," according to the release.

Mallory Allen, another attorney with PCVA Law, claims the plaintiffs were "warehoused" at the foster home.

"The State abandoned these children and did virtually nothing to monitor their safety and well-being," Allen said. "We commend the State on the settlement, which will allow our clients to avoid a lengthy and painful jury trial. But more than anything else, our clients hope it sends a strong message to the State to be vigilant in their placements and supervision of foster children."

The lawsuit was filed in February 2022, and a three-week jury trial was scheduled to begin on Monday, July 22, according to PCVA Law.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to the Washington Attorney General's Office for comment, but was deferred to DCYF. DCYF told FOX 13 it has no comment.

