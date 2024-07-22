One woman has been arrested following an arson fire in Tacoma over the weekend.

Police say the suspect was caught on video just prior to the blaze at around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, and later returned to the scene on Sunday. This is when officers made the arrest in the 300 block of East 26th Street.

The 34-year-old woman, Ditolihna Amor Alexander, was seen accessing a restricted area behind the same burned business at about 10:45 a.m. on July 21, according to Tacoma Police. She was then taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pierce County Jail on one count of second-degree burglary and two counts of possession of stolen property from unrelated investigations.

