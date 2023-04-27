Free dental, medical, vision clinic returns at Seattle Center

Starting Thursday, Public Health - Seattle & King County will be offering its free medical, dental and vision services at Seattle Center.

The clinic will be from Thursday, April 27 through Sunday, April 30 from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McCaw Hall at 305 Harrison Street in Seattle.

Organizers said a limited number of admission tickets will be distributed each day starting at 5:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-serviced basis at Fisher Pavilion at the Seattle Center (corner of 2nd Ave N and Lenny Wilkens Way). It'll be one ticket per person and good for that day. Patient can go to the clinic multiple days but will need to get an admission ticket for each day.

Public Health - Seattle & King County listed the services that will be offered:

Dental : fillings, extractions, x-rays, deep cleanings

Vision : vision screening, complete eye exams, reading and prescription eyeglasses. Bring a current prescription (no older than 2 years) to skip the eye exam and just get eyeglasses.

Medical : physical exams, x-rays, mammograms, ultrasounds, select lab tests, immunizations, foot and wound care, dermatology, physical and occupational therapy, acupuncture, chiropractic care, behavioral health, and more

Resources : social work, help with health insurance, and more

Note: patients cannot get both dental and vision care on the same day

Health officials said all are welcome regardless of income, insurance, housing or immigration status. Anyone seeking healthcare will not be asked for ID or documentation and do not need to live in King County or Washington to receive services.

They also said interpreters will be available.

Masks are required at the event, and anyone who is feeling sick should not attend.

For more information about the clinic, click here or call 206-684-7200.