WA Sheriff Derek Sanders requests salary freeze, citing cost of living concerns

The Brief Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders has requested a pay freeze for his position, saying his salary should remain unchanged despite rising costs. Sanders cited financial strain on employees and community members in a letter to the Salary Commission. He noted he also received a similar salary freeze in 2025 amid a county budget deficit that has continued into 2026.



Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders has requested a pay freeze for his position, meaning he’s asking for his salary to remain unchanged without a raise.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Sheriff Sanders cited the rising cost of living for his employees as well as community members as the reason behind his request.

"As the cost of living continues to sharply rise, my employees, neighbors, and fellow community members are struggling to pay their energy bills," Sanders wrote in a letter to the Salary Commission. "Receiving a pay increase as the executive of the Sheriff’s Office would be highly inappropriate at this time."

Dig deeper:

Sanders also mentioned that he requested and was granted a similar salary freeze in 2025 due to a substantial budget deficit in the county, which has persisted in 2026.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

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