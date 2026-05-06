Tukwila, WA police investigate discovery of human remains at home

The Brief Human remains were discovered at a Tukwila home Tuesday morning, prompting a police investigation. Officers responded to a residence near 42nd Avenue South and South 148th Street, where a deceased person was found on the property. Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation, and officials say there is no threat to the public.



An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered at a home in Tukwila on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

According to the Tukwila Police Department, officers responded to a residence near the corner of 42nd Avenue South and South 148th Street and found a deceased individual on the property.

Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to the scene and are leading the investigation.

The police department said on social media Tuesday evening that there is no threat to the public and that detectives will be processing the scene for several hours.

What we don't know:

Details about the deceased individual or the manner in which they were found are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a Tuesday social media post by the Tukwila Police Department.

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