'Catch and release' felon wanted on multiple firearms charges in WA

The Brief Sean Jacob Coleman, aka "Flaco," is wanted in western Washington for multiple firearms offenses. Coleman has had more than 25 warrants for failure to appear in court, and was sentenced two years ago for assault with a shotgun. He is considered armed and dangerous.



Sean Jacob Coleman, aka "Flaco," is wanted for two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm from two separate instances.

He is legally prohibited from owning firearms after he was convicted on two felony crimes on January 17, 2023. Kent Police say he hit a man in the back of the head with a shotgun, then shot the man as he tried to run away. The victim survived. He was found guilty on January 17, 2023.

Judge Averil Rothrock sentenced him to 20 months for second-degree assault and 16 months for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and ordered they be served concurrently (at the same time) instead of consecutively.

In June 2024, Tukwila Police arrested Coleman after he tried to run from officers at Southcenter Mall. They found a Glock pistol in the vehicle he was driving. He is prohibited by law from having a gun because of his prior felony convictions. Officers had tracked him to the mall after Apple Airpods were taken during a car prowl in Auburn.

Coleman was released on $15,000 bail. He failed to show up to court and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On October 17, 2024, Kent Police found him driving a stolen black GMC Sierra with no license plates after a report of someone shooting out the window of a Ford SUV.

Officers located a silver short-barrel pump action shotgun inside the cab of the truck in plain view.

He denied being involved in the shooting. He also denied having any knowledge of the shotgun even though officers found an unspent shotgun shell in his right front pants pocket.

The shotgun was a Stevens Savage Arms model 820B 12-gauge pump-action shotgun loaded with an unspent shotgun shell in the chamber and had been modified. The overall length of the shotgun was 24" and the barrel of the shotgun was 14" with a shortened stock, therefore classifying it as an illegal short-barreled shotgun.

At the time of his arrest, Coleman had a warrant for failure to appear in court and a DOC warrant for escaping community custody.

King County prosecutors charged him again with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Nov. 4, 2024, Judge Johanna Bender released him on $25,000 bail.

After he did not show up to court, Judge David Keenan issued a bench warrant for his arrest on Jan. 15, 2025.

Coleman has been convicted of five felony crimes and has had more than 25 warrants issued for failure to appear in court.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you spot him, call 911. If you can tell police where to find him, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You will never be asked to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The Source: Information in this story is from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Kent Police, Tukwila Police, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

