Good News Only: Jewell Loyd honored by WNBA, J-Rod in the Home Run Derby

Good news headlines only: Storm guard Jewell Loyd earns conference Player of the week; Tacoma Public Schools launching after school program; Mariners' Julio Rodriguez will compete in 2023 Home Run Derby; Son donates kidney to save his dad’s life

Storm guard Jewell Loyd earns conference Player of the week

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 11: Jewell Loyd #24 of the Seattle Storm reacts during the fourth quarter against the Washington Mystics at Climate Pledge Arena on June 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd was named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the second time in her career.

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez will compete in 2023 Home Run Derby

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez will get another chance to take the Home Run Derby crown and he'll be doing it at home.

Tacoma Public Schools launching after school program

Tacoma schools, community centers and non-profits will be providing a safe space for teens to get free dinner and participate in open gym, art and music activities, and hang out with friends.

Son donates kidney to save his dad’s life

Jonathan Calixto, 30 (left), donated a kidney to his dad, Jose Calixto, 56 (right), on March 29, 2023. Fox News Digital spoke to father and son about how the operation changed their lives. (Jose and Jonathan Calixto)

A few weeks ago, Jonathan Calixto, 30, saved his father’s life by donating a healthy kidney. In spite of the dialysis, his father's kidneys were continuing to fail. Ultimately, he was hospitalized. A transplant was his only option for long-term survival.

